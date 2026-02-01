Why was Smriti Mandhana unhappy during 2025 World Cup? ‘The next day we had a flight and in the whole flight I was just disappointed’

During the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup campaign, India were going through a rut mid-way in the tournament, losing three consecutive games. The third won in the horrid run came against England when the side was in a position to win the game comfortably, but ended up losing. Mandhana, who scored 88 runs, got at the crucial point in the game, which inflicted a collapse, and England eventually ended up winning the game by four runs.

“I came into the World Cup with amazing form. The first three matches did not go as planned, in one-day cricket, I pride myself not to get out in those first ten overs. I remember we lost to South Africa and I had that conversation with myself that what did I do wrong. I was batting well in the nets. I don’t know if it was pressure or I was not making the right choices on that particular day. I did not find myself feeling good in those first three matches. The next match, we lost but I got an 80, and I was getting the rhythm. The England game, I was the most disappointed with myself,” she said on the RCB Podcast.