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Bihar and Vidarbha pulled off thrilling chases against Delhi and Hyderabad respectively, while Baroda’s bowlers dismantled Uttar Pradesh to round off a day of contrasting fortunes in the 2026 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Lohakura powers Bihar chase
Despite the absence of captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Bihar pulled off an astonishing chase against Delhi in their Elite B clash in Indore to secure their second consecutive win in the 2026 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Chasing 225, Bihar crossed the finish line on the penultimate delivery with two wickets to spare. Sooryavanshi is currently with India’s Rising Stars Asia Cup squad, but Ayush Lohakura ensured Bihar did not lose their attacking edge, smashing 10 fours and sixes combined in his 22-ball 50 and also ensuring that Yash Dhull’s 125 went in vain.
Brief Scores: Delhi 224/5 (Yash Dhull 125; Raghuvendra Pratap Singh 3/44) lost to Bihar 227/8 in 19.5 overs (Ayush Lohakura 50; Digvesh Rathi 3/47) by 2 wickets.
Taide leads Vidarbha chase
The other high-scoring chase of the day came at Eden Gardens, where Atharva Taide led Vidarbha to victory over Hyderabad in an Elite D match. After opting to field, Vidarbha conceded 195 before chasing down the target in 19.2 overs. Taide led from the front with an 82 off 45 balls, while Varun Bisht, batting at No. 9, provided a late flourish with 22 runs off just six deliveries.
Brief Scores: Hyderabad 195/8 (Tanmay Agarwal 49; Saurabh Dubey 2/30) lost to Vidarbha 198/7 in 19.2 overs (Atharva Taide 82; Rakshan Readdi 2/37) by 3 wickets.
Baroda bowlers dismantle UP
Away from the run-fests, Baroda’s bowlers delivered a dominant performance against Uttar Pradesh in an Elite A match in Mumbai, seemingly pushing back against the tournament’s batting-heavy trend. Krunal Pandya’s side bowled UP out for 92, with Atit Sheth claiming three wickets. Baroda made light work of the chase, reaching the target in just 55 balls with two wickets down.
Brief Scores: Uttar Pradesh 92 all out (Sameer Rizvi 41; Atit Sheth 3/15) lost to Baroda 96/2 in 9.1 overs (Shashwat Rawat 45 not out; Zeeshan Ansari 1/17) by 8 wickets.