Bihar and Vidarbha pulled off thrilling chases against Delhi and Hyderabad respectively, while Baroda’s bowlers dismantled Uttar Pradesh to round off a day of contrasting fortunes in the 2026 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Lohakura powers Bihar chase

Despite the absence of captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Bihar pulled off an astonishing chase against Delhi in their Elite B clash in Indore to secure their second consecutive win in the 2026 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Chasing 225, Bihar crossed the finish line on the penultimate delivery with two wickets to spare. Sooryavanshi is currently with India’s Rising Stars Asia Cup squad, but Ayush Lohakura ensured Bihar did not lose their attacking edge, smashing 10 fours and sixes combined in his 22-ball 50 and also ensuring that Yash Dhull’s 125 went in vain.