‘Small state sides not taken seriously’: Sheldon Jackson questions Indian cricket selections

Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batsman Sheldon Jackson has directed a series of tweets to Indian cricket selectors, alleging that "small state sides" are discriminated against.

Sheldon Jackson of Saurashtra has a current first class batting average of almost 50 (File Photo)

Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batsman Sheldon Jackson has directed a series of tweets to Indian cricket selectors, alleging that “small state sides” are discriminated against. He was backed by several fans and journalists after this, with former India cricketer and Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary also sending him support.

“Saurashtra has played the Ranji trophy finals this year, and surprisingly still no player even after performing at all platforms, don’t get picked for the A series. so is the importance of playing the Ranji trophy finals zero,” Jackson tweeted.

He also said, “Or is that small state sides aren’t taken seriously coz in the last 5 years Saurashtra has played 3 finals… I am told not to question, but I strongly believe … where we lack. Selectors should be transparent.”

Jackson is considered to be one of the best wicketkeeper batsmen in the country, with his current first class batting average being almost 50.

“Can feel ur pain Sheldon. Ur frustration is justified. Just hang in there,” Manoj Tiwary replied to Jackson’s tweet.

Jackson later tweeted out screenshots of the statistics page of the Ranji Trophy, marking out names of Saurasthra players in the honours for batsmen and bowlers.

Jackson also tweeted an article on how Jalaj Saxena, the all-rounder from Madhya Pradesh who now plays for Kerala, has been ignored by selectors. He had previously said a bowler like Dharmendrasingh Jadeja, a Saurashtra spinner, should also be considered for selection.

