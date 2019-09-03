‘Small state sides not taken seriously’: Sheldon Jackson questions Indian cricket selections

Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batsman Sheldon Jackson has directed a series of tweets to Indian cricket selectors, alleging that “small state sides” are discriminated against. He was backed by several fans and journalists after this, with former India cricketer and Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary also sending him support.

1/1 Saurashtra has played the ranji trophy finals this year, and surprisingly still no player even after performing at all platforms, dont get picked for the A series. so is the importance of playing the Ranji trophy finals zero. — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) September 2, 2019

“Saurashtra has played the Ranji trophy finals this year, and surprisingly still no player even after performing at all platforms, don’t get picked for the A series. so is the importance of playing the Ranji trophy finals zero,” Jackson tweeted.

2/2 or is that small state sides arnt taken seriously coz in the last 5 years @saucricket has played 3 finals under sitanshu kotaks coaching, (we have some very good performers since recent years with the bat and ball. ) but not got the deserved credit. — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) September 2, 2019

i am told not to question, but i strongly believe that we represent this beautiful organisation and association and we as players surely deserve to know why, and where we lack , orelse our carriers are just to goin to end wondering why🙏🏻. selectors should be transparent. — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) September 2, 2019 Advertising

He also said, “Or is that small state sides aren’t taken seriously coz in the last 5 years Saurashtra has played 3 finals… I am told not to question, but I strongly believe … where we lack. Selectors should be transparent.”

Jackson is considered to be one of the best wicketkeeper batsmen in the country, with his current first class batting average being almost 50.

“Can feel ur pain Sheldon. Ur frustration is justified. Just hang in there,” Manoj Tiwary replied to Jackson’s tweet.

Advertising

Jackson later tweeted out screenshots of the statistics page of the Ranji Trophy, marking out names of Saurasthra players in the honours for batsmen and bowlers.

Jackson also tweeted an article on how Jalaj Saxena, the all-rounder from Madhya Pradesh who now plays for Kerala, has been ignored by selectors. He had previously said a bowler like Dharmendrasingh Jadeja, a Saurashtra spinner, should also be considered for selection.