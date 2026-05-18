‘Slower ball not a weakness for Sooryavanshi, want more bowlers to try it’: RR batting coach Rathour
IPL 2026: Rajasthan batting coach Vikram Rathour downplayed Sooryavanshi's concerns against slower balls as a discernible weakness, even as clever variations in speeds have undone the teen sensation a few times this season.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s immaculate bat-swing and back-foot presence have terrorised almost every bowler of note in the IPL 2026 season, and things were no different in Delhi on Sunday night. The Rajasthan Royals southpaw crunched the first ball he faced from Lungi Ngidi, a quicker bouncer, for a six over deep backward square leg. He proceeded to take down left-arm quick Mitchell Starc with a flurry of boundaries that RR off to a fiery start against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
On a partly dry surface, Sooryavanshi was then troubled by the bowlers’ subtle variations in pace. The left-hander first offered a chance in the fifth over against debutant spinner Tripurana Vijay. Early on a charged slog, the 15-year-old skied the shot just out of the mid-on fielder’s reach as he ran backwards. He eventually fell for 46 off 21 deliveries in the eighth over, with right-arm seamer Madhav Tiwari inducing a false slog towards long-on off another slower delivery on length.
Rajasthan batting coach Vikram Rathour downplayed Sooryavanshi’s concerns against slower balls as a discernible weakness, even as clever variations in speeds have undone the teen sensation a few times this season.
No one’s perfect
“Nobody is perfect. Everybody will have some weakness here and there. Slow ball isn’t a weakness for Vaibhav. I will want bowlers to try that. On a wicket like this, where the ball is gripping a bit, a change of pace is good against anybody,” Rathour said after RR’s five-wicket defeat to Delhi.
“It’s not only Vaibav who is a special player. I think enough has been said about his ability and how good he is. So, again, he’s provided us a really good start, looking at the surface again. I just hope he converts one inning and goes deeper.
“And the way he’s batting, the way he prepares, I’m sure that’s not too far off. We’ll see one of those innings which he’ll really convert and play a big knock. But otherwise, we are pretty happy with the way he’s batting and we want him to bat that way,” remarked Rathour.
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Citing the example of Virat Kohli, Rathour also stressed that each batter will find unique way to score runs in the T20 format, even without natural power-hitting instincts.
“If you back your strengths and play to your strengths, you can score runs. Dhruv [Jurel] need not bat like Vaibhav. Vaibhav shouldn’t look to bat like Dhruv. They have their own ways of scoring runs,” said Rathour.
“If they keep backing that and keep believing in their ability, they can succeed easily. You have seen that happening. Somebody like Virat, who is still extremely successful, even in this format. I wouldn’t call him an out-and-out power-hitting player. That tells you that there is scope for everybody to succeed, provided you have belief in your abilities.”
Lalith Kalidas is a Senior Sub-Editor with the sports team at The Indian Express (digital), where he specializes in cricket coverage.
Based on his profile and recent work, here are the key details about him:
Professional Background
Role: He works with the online sports desk, focusing primarily on the happenings in the cricket world, with a specific interest in India's domestic cricket circuit.
Expertise: He is known for data-driven stories and statistical analysis. He writes a weekly stats-based column titled 'Stats Corner'.
Experience: He has over five years of experience in sports journalism. Before joining The Indian Express in February 2024, he worked for Sportstar (part of The Hindu group).
Education: He holds a Bachelor of Journalism degree from Madras Christian College.
Sports Background: He is a former cricketer who represented Kerala in state-level tournaments, which often informs his technical analysis of the game.
Notable Recent Work & Beats
Series Coverage: He has been extensively covering the India vs. South Africa series (2024–2025), including tactical breakdowns of players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, and Abhishek Sharma.
Investigative Journalism: He recently authored a major investigative series for The Indian Express regarding the Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP), exploring issues like "short-cuts" to the big leagues, dodgy records, and how a private firm took over the association.
Major Events: He was part of the team that covered the 2023 ODI World Cup held in India.
IPL Analysis: He provides in-depth coverage of the IPL auctions and the rise of uncapped players.
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