T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa’s change-of-pace proves India’s undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going

On a pitch that had a slight tinge of green, the slower balls proved to be India’s undoing in the chase. The off-pace deliveries, led by Lungi Ngidi who bowled a spell for the ages, that were banged into the surface and ultimately held up proved too challenging to score off and strangled India’s batters.

Abhishek Sharma

Right through his brief stay, one could sense that Abhishek was growing restless. Marco Jansen, sensing it, sent down a knuckleball slower delivery that is hard to pick up from the hand, on a full length. The opener, who had already committed to the shot, could only sky it, Thereafter, Corbin Bosch did the rest, covering good distance from mid-wicket and catching it almost near mid-on.