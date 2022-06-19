‘Slightly overweight and bulky’: Former Pakistan leg-spinner slams Rishabh Pant’s fitness

Rishabh Pant, the stand-in India captain for the South Africa series, has faced flak for his leadership skills in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa.

However, ahead of the series-deciding 5th T20I in Bengaluru, former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria Pant’s fitness and slammed him for his average captaincy.

“I want to talk about Rishabh Pant’s keeping. I have noticed one thing that when a fast bowler is bowling, he doesn’t crouch and sit down. He keeps standing. Maybe because he is slightly overweight and bulky, he can’t come up that quickly, and he doesn’t have that much of time.

“He just stays bent back and low, he doesn’t sit down properly. I think that shows a little concern over his fitness. Is Rishabh Pant fully fit?” Kaneria said in a video that was posted on his YouTube channel.

“Rishabh Pant will have to improve his batting style. There is KS Bharat available and I don’t see any wrong in bringing in Wriddhiman Saha. Just give a break to Rishabh Pant,” added the former Pakistan cricketer.

In the current series against South Africa, the left-handed batter has been able to score just 57 runs at an average of 14.25 in four matches.

Earlier, India bowled out South Africa for a record-low 87 runs to win their Twenty20 by 82 runs on Friday and set up the fifth and last match as the series decider.

Avesh Khan’s career-best 4-18 helped sink South Africa to its lowest total in T20s.