SL vs SA 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Online, Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score: Hosts look to carry ODI momentum

Sri Lanka vs South Afirca, SL vs SA 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Sri Lanka will be desperate to bounce back after a humiliating 5-0 loss in the ODI series against South Africa. The two sides meet again in three-match T20Is, beginning on Tuesday at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The visitors will be without their regular coach Chandika Hathurusinghe, who was sent back after the embarrassing ODI defeat. Sri Lanka will be guided by fielding coach Steve Rixon.

The hosts, meanwhile, will be looking to carry on the ODI momentum to the shortest format of the game. Faf du Plessis will lead the Proteas in the first T20I before being replaced by JP Duminy in the remaining two. Quinton de Kock, who slammed a century and two fifties in the ODI series, will also be rested after the first T20I.