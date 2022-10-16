scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

SL vs NAM, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Namibia Match Live?

Sri Lanka vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Live Streaming Details: Sri Lanka will lock horns with Namibia in the opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

SL vs NAM T20 World Cup Live Streaming Details: Sri Lanka will take on Namibia (T20 World Cup)

Sri Lanka vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: Namibia will be looking to continue their rise in world cricket when they lock horns with Sri Lanka in the opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Geelong on Sunday.

Namibia and Sri Lanka were placed in the same group in the last T20 World Cup where they also played their opening match of the campaign against each other. The contest didn’t give Gerhard Erasmus and his men happy memories as Sri Lanka completely outclassed them – Namibia were bowled out for 96 and the Lankans chased the target down with seven wickets and more than six overs to spare.

Sri Lanka vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Live Streaming details:

When will the Sri Lanka (SL) vs Namibia (NAM) T20 World Cup match be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Namibia (NAM) will be played on October 16, Sunday.

Where will the Sri Lanka (SL) vs Namibia (NAM) T20 World Cup match be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Namibia (NAM) will be played at the Geelong Cricket Stadium in Geelong.

What time will the Sri Lanka (SL) vs Namibia (NAM) T20 World Cup match start?

The T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Namibia (NAM) will at 9.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 9 am.

How to watch Sri Lanka (SL) vs Namibia (NAM) T20 World Cup match live on TV?

The T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Namibia (NAM) will be shown LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka (SL) vs Namibia (NAM) T20 World Cup match?

The T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Namibia (NAM) will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka

Namibia Squad: Stephan Baard, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Michael van Lingen, Lohandre Louwrens, Karl Birkenstock, Divan la Cock

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 07:36:44 am
