SL vs AUS 5th ODI Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka lose openers cheaply

SL vs AUS 5th ODI Live Cricket Score: Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka (right) is with Australia's captain Aaron Finch. (AP Photo)

Sri Lanka vs Australia, 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Sri Lanka have opted to bat first in the fifth and final match of the ODI series. Three changes for Sri Lanka, with Danushka Gunathalika, Dinesh Chandimal and Pramod Madushan – making his debut – coming in for Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva and Wanindu Hasaranga. Just the one change for Australia, with Inglis in for Head.

Sri Lanka XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk) Glen Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood Follow SL vs AUS Live Score Updates below