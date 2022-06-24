scorecardresearch
Friday, June 24, 2022
SL vs AUS 5th ODI Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka lose openers cheaply

SL vs AUS 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Sri Lanka opted to bat first against Australia.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: June 24, 2022 3:13:12 pm
SL vs AUS 5th ODI Live Cricket Score: Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka (right) is with Australia's captain Aaron Finch. (AP Photo)

Sri Lanka vs Australia, 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Sri Lanka have opted to bat first in the fifth and final match of the ODI series. Three changes for Sri Lanka, with Danushka Gunathalika, Dinesh Chandimal and Pramod Madushan – making his debut – coming in for Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva and Wanindu Hasaranga. Just the one change for Australia, with Inglis in for Head.

Sri Lanka XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk) Glen Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

Follow SL vs AUS Live Score Updates below

Live Blog

SL vs AUS 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between Sri Lanka vs Australia from R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo

15:13 (IST)24 Jun 2022
SL vs AUS 5th ODI Live: End of the powerplay

A GOOD start this for the visitors. Three wickets in the powerplay and not too many runs on the board for the hosts. Two of Sri Lanka's best batter's in the series however, Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka are still in the middle. After 10 overs, the scoreboard reads 35/3.

SL vs AUS 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the playing XIs:

Sri Lanka XI:

