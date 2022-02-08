SL batter Kusal Mendis tests COVID-19 positive in Australia ahead of T20I series

Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis has tested positive for COVID-19 in Australia ahead of the T20 International series beginning on Friday, the country’s cricket board said on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Mendis was found to be positive during a routine Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Monday.

“Kusal Mendis, who is with the touring Sri Lanka National Team in Australia, has tested positive for Covid-19,” Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

“The result of the RAT was confirmed following a PCR test, which was conducted on the same day.”

Mendis is currently placed in isolation as the per COVID-19 protocols.

The five-match T20 series between Sri Lanka and Australia will be played from February 11 to 20 with the first game scheduled at the SCG.

After the white-ball tour of Australia, the islanders are due to be in India for a two-match Test and three-match T20 series, starting February 25, with the five-day games.

Earlier on January 31, uncapped pacer Nuwan Thushara, a part of the 20-member Sri Lanka squad to tour Australia, had tested positive for the virus ahead of the team’s departure.

Dilshan Fonseka, the team trainer, had also tested positive for the virus.

The SLC had said that both of them will join the squad on February 10, upon completion of their quarantine.