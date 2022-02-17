India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Another easy outing

More than this West Indies team, India would be concerned about Deepak Chahar’s injury, as the swing bowler looked to be in serious pain, after trying to stop a ferocious Kieron Pollard pull off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s bowling. Chahar left the field immediately. The injury didn’t look good.

As for the West Indies’ resistance, it was basically down to Nicholas Pooran’s half-century that gave their total a fighting feel. On a very good Eden Gardens pitch, a victory target of 158 wasn’t going to bother the hosts much. Rohit Sharma made a crunching start, which offset Ishan Kishan’s struggles at the other end. Thanks to the skipper, India raced to 58 for no loss at the end of the Powerplay and after that it was about carrying on with the momentum. The hosts duly sealed a six-wicket victory in the penultimate victory.

At his happy hunting ground, Rohit was bossing the Caribbean bowling. A couple of fours and as many sixes in an Odean Smith over oozed languid elegance. But after scoring 40 off 19 balls when he became Roston Chase’s maiden T20I victim, India’s progress became a little laboured. Virat Kohli was serenaded by ‘Kohli, Kohli’ chants by a handful of fans, as he walked out to bat. He responded to it by dancing down the track and playing a gorgeous lofted drive off Akeal Hosein. Another attempt to clear the long-off boundary off Fabien Allen, however, wasn’t fruitful and once again the former captain got out cheaply after making a promising start.

His departure on the back of Kishan’s dismissal brought the tourists back into the game a bit. Rishabh Pant, too, got out soon and at 114/4 in the 15th over, the hosts had a bit of concern. From the West Indies’ perspective, Suryakumar Yadav’s wicket became important at that stage. But the latter was waltzing through his knock, offering an assortment of conventional shots and innovations. His 34 not out off 18 balls slammed the door shut on the visitors. Venkatesh Iyer at No. 6 gave him good company, scoring 24 not out off 13 balls. An unbroken 48-run fifth-wicket partnership took India home with seven balls to spare.

Bishnoi’s bright night

On match eve, Ravi Bishnoi was bowling to Kohli at the nets. He was in fine fettle, teasing the former captain with flight, skidders and change of pace. Kohli used his feet to counter the rookie leg-spinner. The majority of the West Indies batsmen are too strong-armed to counter-punch against spin. They aren’t known for their nimble footwork.

Bishnoi’s international debut came on the heels of his good performance in training. He was expectedly a bit nervous to start with, losing his line. But the youngster settled down quickly, using the googly as his stock ball. He also showed his cricketing intelligence by starting to bowl faster. It helped the ball skid off the dew-soaked surface. The West Indies batsmen played into his hands by getting stuck at the crease.

Take the case of Chase, an experienced player. He picked the googly but didn’t cover the turn. The ball spun past the inside edge to strike the knee-roll. Chase opted for a review, a bad choice, for he was caught plumb in front. Bishnoi had his first international wicket and it gave him the confidence to tease Rovman Powell with flight. Powell, a Rs 2.8-crore buy for Delhi Capitals in the IPL mega auction, went for a slog-sweep and unerringly picked Venkatesh at long-on. There was a big gap to manoeuvre on the left of the fielder, but Powell’s shot looked premeditated.

The mediocrity of the West Indies batting in no way takes credit away from Bishnoi’s bowling. It was his first international game at the storied Eden Gardens and the presence of around 2,000 spectators in the Club House upper tier created some atmosphere. The noise felt like music to the ears at the time of Covid-forced ghost games. And not only did the 21-year-old bag two wickets, he conceded just 17 runs in his four overs. Six wides attested early nerves, while the comeback confirmed steel, when Bishnoi could have been easily overwhelmed by the occasion.

His story offers a similarity to Nathan Lyon. The Australian offie had started off as a curator at Canberra’s Manuka Oval. Bishnoi’s journey was tougher at Jodhpur, working as a groundsman to make a field cricket-fit for training. A Rajasthan U-19 reject, his career started to take shape at Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, under the guidance of Anil Kumble. And such was his improvement that when he left his old franchise, Lucknow Super Giants, a new entrant in the league, roped him in for Rs 4 crore.

Eye to the future

An India call-up was a result of his rapid improvement and Bishnoi has made a fine start. With slots up for grabs for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, he is certainly an option if he can build on Wednesday’s performance. The bigger Eden Gardens playing area – the rope was pushed back at least five yards for the opening T20I – served him well, as also the bounce in the pitch. Still very early days, but similar conditions at the venues in Australia work to any leg-spinner’s advantage.

“I was a bit nervous. I was looking to keep it stump-to-stump because they have power and if they can free their arms they can hit the ball well,” Bishnoi told the host broadcaster during the innings break.

The game didn’t begin well for him. He took Pooran’s catch but trampled on the boundary rope. Things changed hearteningly for him, as he returned with the Man-of-the-Match award.

Earlier, India’s decision to play six bowlers, an all-rounder in Venkatesh at the expense of Shreyas Iyer, paid off. Save Pooran’s 43-ball 61, the West Indies’ batting didn’t gel. Some death-overs hitting took them to 157/7, still about 15 runs below par. The Caribbeans also missed the indisposed Jason Holder.