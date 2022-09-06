‘Six pack aaya hai little bit! … Asia Cup shouldn’t go!’ Shaheen Afridi tells Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah

In a brief fun interaction with the pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, put out by PCB, Shaheen Afridi who is in rehab for his knee injury exhorts the younger pacers to ensure Pakistan wins the Asia Cup.

When he is asked about his rehab, Afridi says “Rehab is going well with weight training. I will be bowling in two weeks time”.

Afridi then adds, “Six pack (abs) aaya hai little bit” to which Rauf deadpans, “yes, you have plans to become an actor later, right?!”

Afridi also says he wishes to see more yorkers in the end overs from the two pacers and both Naseem and Rauf assure him they will do. Afridi also tells Rauf that he saw the game against India and thought Rauf’s bowling was “very good”. Rauf chirps up, “Aap ki bathaye hue .. aap guru ho! (Just following your path, you are the guru!”



Pakistan have won their first Super Four game against India on Sunday and Shaheen Afridi wants them to win the tournament.

“Asia cup nahi jaani chahiye,” (Asia cup shouldn’t go (out of our hands)”, says Afridi.