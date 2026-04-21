From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Six IPL batters who play cricket like golf

The power required to clear boundaries in the T20 cricket has resulted in batters using bat swing instead of footwork to achieve the desired result. Here are six batters in IPL who use the bat swing like golf to hit sixes.

Written by: Shankar Narayan
3 min readApr 21, 2026 08:00 AM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, IPL batters, Golf swinAbhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (C), and Heinrich Klaasen are some of the batters who swing bat like golf. (CREIMAS/BCCI)
Make us preferred source on Google

In modern-day T20 cricket and specially a league like IPL, batters are increasingly generating power through bat swing instead of using footwork to clear boundaries.  A stable base and a clean extension of the hands are allowing them to access various scoring zones and score four and sixes at will, without needing to step down the pitch often.

Here are six IPL batters who have been successful using more bat swing than footwork:

Abhishek Sharma

India and SRH opener Abhishek Sharma’s six-hitting has evolved, with help from Yuvraj Singh and Brian Lara, with the left-hander altering his grip and hitting shape. Sharma swings freely across the line, with most of his maximums coming towards long-on and down the ground, while also accessing lofted drives over cover without excessive footwork.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

RR opening batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s power comes more from his bat speed than movement. The left-hander uses a free swing to generate power, while staying balanced at the crease. The 15-year-old has largely hit sixes in the long-on to square leg arc with a clean downswing of the bat rather than expansive footwork.

Heinrich Klaasen

Klaasen’s six-hitting technique is based on a repeatable bat swing and a strong base. He uses hand speed and hip drive to generate power, staying deep in his crease and hitting through the line against spin. Most of his sixes come between long-on and midwicket, where his extension allows him to hit good length balls consistently.

Priyansh Arya

The PBKS opener’s method is built on a clean bat swing, which allows him to hit through the line without the need for big strides. He generally hits sixes on the on-side, consistently looking to clear square leg and mid-wicket regions of the ground and occasionally uses the pick-up flick, relying more on his extension over footwork.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

The RR opener’s six-hitting is based on early reading of length and bat flow. Jaiswal relies on a high backlift and powerful downswing to stay balanced and hit through the line, with his strong backfoot game allowing him to get back quickly and pull over midwicket.

Story continues below this ad

Sanju Samson

Samson’s improved game, especially against spin, is based on a method involving minimal movement and maximum bat speed. The right-hander trusts his base and lets his hands dominate, generating power without over-committing forward. Samson can hit sixes on both sides of the ground, clearing boundaries with timing and a free-flowing swing.

Shankar Narayan
Shankar Narayan

Based in Mumbai, Shankar Narayan has over five years of experience and his reporting has ranged from the Ranji Trophy to ICC World Cups, and he writes extensively on women’s cricket. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 21: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments