From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Six IPL batters who play cricket like golf

In modern-day T20 cricket and specially a league like IPL, batters are increasingly generating power through bat swing instead of using footwork to clear boundaries. A stable base and a clean extension of the hands are allowing them to access various scoring zones and score four and sixes at will, without needing to step down the pitch often.

Here are six IPL batters who have been successful using more bat swing than footwork:

Abhishek Sharma

India and SRH opener Abhishek Sharma’s six-hitting has evolved, with help from Yuvraj Singh and Brian Lara, with the left-hander altering his grip and hitting shape. Sharma swings freely across the line, with most of his maximums coming towards long-on and down the ground, while also accessing lofted drives over cover without excessive footwork.