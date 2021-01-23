Six India cricketers get SUVs from Anand Mahindra after historic win in Australia

India after chasing 328 to win the Test series against Australia 2-1, at Brisbane, Tuesday. It was the first loss for Australia at ‘Fortress Gabba’ in 32 years. (Photo credit: BCCI)

The impressive performance by the young Indian side Down Under has been applauded by one and all across the globe. The Indian team had fielded the youngsters after several key members of the side were sidelined by injuries. As many as five players received their debuts under the leadership of Rahane and each of them made significant contributions towards Team India’s success.

On Saturday, in a series of tweets, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to announce that he will gift six SUVs to the Indian cricketers who played their first Test in Australia and stood up to challenge.

This is not the first time, Mahindra has made such a gesture towards sportspersons. He had gifted an TUV 300 to Kidambi Srikanth after winning a Super Series Title in 2017.

Six young men made their debuts in the recent historic series #INDvAUS (Shardul’s 1 earlier appearance was short-lived due to injury)They’ve made it possible for future generations of youth in India to dream & Explore the Impossible (1/3) pic.twitter.com/XHV7sg5ebr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 23, 2021

Theirs are true ‘Rise’ stories; overcoming daunting odds in the pursuit of excellence. They serve as an inspiration in all arenas of life. It gives me great personal pleasure to gift each of these debutants an All New THAR SUV on my own account—at no expense to the company. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/5aiHSbOAl1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 23, 2021

The reason for this gift is to exhort young people to believe in themselves & ‘Take the road less traveled.’ Bravo Mohammed, Shardul, Shubhman,Natarajan,Navdeep & Washington! I now plead with @Mahindra_Auto to get them their THARS on priority. 😊 (3/3) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 23, 2021

