Saturday, January 23, 2021
Six India cricketers get SUVs from Anand Mahindra after historic win in Australia

Anand Mahindra applauded the youngsters in the Indian cricket team after their brilliant series victory in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 23, 2021 3:34:30 pm
Indian cricket team, Brisbane Test win, Ind vs Aus test, Indian series win, Australia test tour, World test championship, Sports news, Indian express newsIndia after chasing 328 to win the Test series against Australia 2-1, at Brisbane, Tuesday. It was the first loss for Australia at ‘Fortress Gabba’ in 32 years. (Photo credit: BCCI)

The impressive performance by the young Indian side Down Under has been applauded by one and all across the globe. The Indian team had fielded the youngsters after several key members of the side were sidelined by injuries. As many as five players received their debuts under the leadership of Rahane and each of them made significant contributions towards Team India’s success.

On Saturday, in a series of tweets, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to announce that he will gift six SUVs to the Indian cricketers who played their first Test in Australia and stood up to challenge.

This is not the first time, Mahindra has made such a gesture towards sportspersons. He had gifted an TUV 300 to Kidambi Srikanth after winning a Super Series Title in 2017.

India won the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1 and take the trophy home.

