Situation needs to improve, then we can talk about IPL: Rohit Sharma to Yuzvendra Chahal

In conversation with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, India opener Rohit Sharma said that the Indian Premier League (IPL) can wait till life returns to normalcy due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

In an Instagram chat, Chahal asked Rohit what he thought was the fate of the cash-rich league and the India vice-captain replied, “We should first think about the country. The situation needs to get better first then we can talk about the IPL. Let life get back to normal first.”

IPL was scheduled to start in March but was postponed by BCCI till April 15. But with more than 700 cases and 14 deaths due to coronavirus reported in the country so far, the cricket league has high chances of getting further postponed or even cancelled.

Speaking about the lockdown, Rohit stood in his balcony and said, “I haven’t seen Bombay like this before. As cricketers, we don’t get time with family. So much of tours and cricket is there. This is a time to spend with them and loads of it.”

Referring to the New Zealand tour, Rohit said he wanted to see Chahal back in raging action to which he replied. “I bowled decent but I am missing a winning spell for long,” Chahal said. “I am getting 2-3 wickets but I want a winning spell, and that is missing.”

“I play games. In the afternoons I spend time with family. I rest and it’s just these things now,” he said, adding that he sleeps at 5 AM in the morning and gets up at 2 PM.

