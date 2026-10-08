‘You can’t beat experience’: Sitanshu Kotak on Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s recall

Having last donned national colours in November 2022, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been recalled to the India T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand. While reasons behind the veteran’s selection are ample, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak offered that the 36-year-old’s return owed a lot to the experience he would bring to the squad in the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Bhuvneshwar has been a revelation in the last two Indian Premier League seasons, helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru win consecutive titles with 48 wickets in 30 matches. India’s bowling has often struggled when Bumrah isn’t available, and his absence was severely felt in the T20I series in England in July, when the visitors conceded 808 runs in 72.5 overs at an economy rate of 11.09.

“Obviously, it’s the selectors’ (decision), but still I can give you an answer (based on) what I think,” Kotak said on the eve of India’s second T20I against the West Indies in Ranchi on Thursday. “Because in England, I also personally felt with Bumrah not being around and with all the new bowlers playing, we all know that you can’t beat experience. They also are good and performing well and getting selected, but at some stage you also need some experience. So, I am just thinking that might be one reason.”

Kotak believed the selection panel went by recent record as it’s not easy for a player, especially a pacer, to make a comeback at the age of 36 after being out of the national picture for four years.

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“Another thing is that Bhuvaneshwar has been doing really well in the IPL for the last two seasons. Selectors must have also based their decision on the New Zealand conditions. And obviously, he has been doing well and we need some experience,” the former Saurashtra batsman said.

With one experienced seamer back in the fold after a long exile, the question now is whether Mohammed Shami could also find his way back into the national fold. The 36-year-old has not played for India since March 2025, but took seven wickets in his last two Duleep Trophy matches and had 37 scalps in the last Ranji Trophy season.

Kotak, however, didn’t venture a guess.

“I am not a selector, so I won’t be the right person to comment on Shami’s selection. But yes, Shami is playing well. If the selectors feel that he will be required by the team, then yes, anyone can be selected,” he dead-batted.

On Friday, captain Shreyas Iyer won’t have Bhuvneshwar at his disposal, but given India’s current form in the shortest format — a comfortable eight-wicket triumph in the first T20I, and nine consecutive victories preceding that — there are no signs of him fretting.

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