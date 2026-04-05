Siraj’s ‘off day’, Washington Sundar’s failed attack on Ravi Bishnoi and a run out: Matthew Hayden on how GT lost IPL 2026 thriller to RR

Hayden admitted that key bowlers like Mohammed Siraj did not have a great day with the ball, as did the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan. (BCCI/Creimas Photo)

At 107/2 in the 11th over, the Gujarat Titans looked the favourites to win their first match of IPL 2026 against the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Yet, a combination of a lack of runs from the middle-order and excellent death-over bowling from the visitors meant that they lost by six runs, suffering their second defeat of the tournament.

GT batting coach Matthew Hayden felt the hosts had the game in their grasp, but losing a flurry of quick wickets proved to be the turning point.

“I think we lost four for ten in that period. The game was absolutely in the bag. Washi Sundar had a pretty big decision to make at that point around if you’re going to attack someone like Bishnoi, who was on a roll, especially after the dismissal. That was maybe a choice that he can look at and will look at as well in terms of just trying to be a little bit more cohesive in our run chases, because it has to be said there wasn’t a lot that went wrong in that first 12 overs. There was plenty of great stuff.”