Sir Don Bradman birthday: Sachin Tendulkar recalls ‘vivid memory’ of meeting Australian legend

Sir Don Bradman on his 90th birthday in 1998 alongside Sachin Tendulkar. (Source: Instagram) Sir Don Bradman on his 90th birthday in 1998 alongside Sachin Tendulkar. (Source: Instagram)

On Sir Don Bradman’s 110th birth anniversary, Sachin Tendulkar has recalled the moment when he met the legendary Australian cricketer. Tendulkar remembered how it has been 20 years since he met Bradman at his home in Kensington Park in Adelaide for his 90th birthday (August 27, 1998). Then, Sachin had been invited to the do alongside former Aussie spinner Shane Warne.

“It’s been 20 years since I met the inspirational Sir #DonBradman but that special memory is so vivid. I still recall his amazing wit, warmth, and wisdom. Remembering him fondly today, on what would have been his 110th birthday,” wrote Sachin on his Twitter handle.

Google is also celebrating Bradman’s birthday with the doodle dedicated to the man who came within touching distance of averaging 100 in Test match cricket.

During the meet in 1998, with India touring Australia, Tendulkar had queried Bradman how he prepared himself before a big match. Bradman gave him the secret by stating that when he was in Adelaide he would go to his job as a sharebroker for several hours before going to the ground.

It’s been 20 years since I met the inspirational Sir #DonBradman but that special memory is so vivid. I still recall his amazing wit, warmth, and wisdom. Remembering him fondly today, on what would have been his 110th birthday. pic.twitter.com/JXsKxKwZJm — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 27 August 2018

Comparisons between the two have been made for a long period even with Bradman himself acknowledging Sachin to be the greatest in the world at the time. In the book ‘Bradman’s Best’ it is written,”He was most taken in by Tendulkar’s technique, compactness and his shot production and had asked his wife to have a look at the Indian as he felt that Tendulkar played like he had. Jessie agreed that they appeared similar.”

In 52 Test matches, Bradman scored 6996 runs with an excrutiating batting average of 99.94. This had come courtesy 29 centuries and and 13 half centuries. On July 11, 1930, he scored 309 runs in a single day against England at Leeds. During the 1930 Ashes, he amassed a staggering 974 runs.

More than 50 years after his Test retirement, in 2001, then Australian Prime Minister John Howard called him the “greatest living Australian”. In 2009, he was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

