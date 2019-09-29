Singapore beat Zimbabwe in massive upset

Singapore made history on Sunday when they beat Zimbabwe by four runs in the third match of the Singapore T20I Tri-Series 2019.

Advertising

In a match which was reduced 18 overs a side, due to rain, Singapore began the evening on the right note when skipper Amjad Mahboob won the toss and opted to bat first at the Indian Association Ground in Singapore.

Opening pair Rohan Rangarajan (39 off 22 balls) and Surendran Chandramohan (23 off 17 deliveries) were off to a blazing start as 62 runs came in the first six overs.

Zimbabwe’s part-time leg spinner Ryan Burl came in to apply the brakes with wickets at regular intervals but Tim David (41 off 24 balls) kept the run rate above seven per over with quite a few lusty blows. Wicketkeeper Manpreet Singh’s cameo (41 off 24 deliveries) took the score to 181/9 in 18 overs.

Advertising

In reply, Zimbabwe lost opener Brian Chari early but were at par with the run rate as Regis Chakabva (48 off 19 balls) thumped Singapore’s bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Chakabva fell towards the end of the Powerplay as Tinotenda Mutombodzi (32 off 25 deliveries) joined skipper Sean Williams (66 of 35 balls). A partnership of 79 between the two kept Zimbabwe in the run chase.

Williams played an attacking knock and 24 in an over off Tim David Match

However, both the batsmen fell in a space of 2 overs as the match turned on its head as the runs dried up.

10 runs were needed off the last over but 19-year-old Janak Prakash kept his nerve and conceded only six as the hosts won the match.

The last time these two sides played against each other was 20 years ago.

Singapore XI: Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Janak Prakash, Aritra Dutta, Manpreet Singh (wk), Amjad Mahboob (c), Selladore Vijayakumar, Vinoth Baskaran, Tim David, Sidhant Singh, Aahan Gopinath Achar

Zimbabwe XI: Brian Chari, Regis Chakabva, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Sean Williams (c), Timycen Maruma, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Tony Munyonga, Neville Madziva, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava