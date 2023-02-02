scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
‘Since MS Dhoni’s gone, responsibility is on me’: Hardik Pandya relishing challenges of his new role

Hardik Pandya has claimed that he doesn't mind playing the role that MS Dhoni used to play for India during the latter stages of his career.

MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya, celebrate in this file photo. (PTI Photo)
India’s T20 captain for the New Zealand series, Hardik Pandya, said he is getting used to emulating the role of former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and is relishing the challenge of taking the game deep and absorbing the pressure to take his team over the finishing line.

Cricket enthusiasts will recall how Dhoni was aggressive in the running between the wickets, rotating the strike, and playing aggressive shots towards the end of the game.

Stating that he has gained more experience over the years, Pandya also revealed how he has evolved his game and is even ready to sacrifice his strike-rate to help his team.

“I don’t mind playing the role that, somewhere down the line, Mahi used to play. At that time, I was young and hitting all around the park. But since he’s gone, all of a sudden, that responsibility is onto me. I don’t mind that. We are getting the results. It’s okay if I have to play a little slow,” said Pandya said in the post-match press conference.

“I’ve always enjoyed hitting sixes. But that’s life; I’ve to evolve. I’ve believed in partnerships and want to give my batting partner and team some assurance and calmness that I’m there. I’ve played more games than any of these guys; I’ve learned how to accept and swallow pressure and make sure everything is calm,” said Pandya, who won the Man Of the Series award for his efforts with ball and bat against New Zealand.

On Wednesday, Pandya dished out a commendable all round performance scoring 30 runs and picking up four wickets. But he allowed the well-set Shubman Gill to do the big-hitting. In terms of bowling, Hardik generated good pace and bounce and even stepped up with the new ball and swung it.

“I had to bowl with the new ball [in T20Is] because Arshdeep Singh… I don’t want any new guy to come and have that difficult role of [bowling first up with the new ball] because if they’re put under pressure, then we’re chasing the game,” Hardik said. “So, I’ve always been [like] leading from the front and I’ve been working on my new-ball skills, which is helping me,” he explained.

“I also want to take the new ball role because I want everyone to take that difficult role. If they’re under pressure, then we are chasing the game. I want to lead the front. I’ve been working on my new ball skills,” he added.

