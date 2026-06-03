‘Absolutely ludicrous’: Doull lashes into Archer for missing 1st NZ vs ENG Test

England's Jofra Archer, centre, is congratulated by teammates after taking five wickets during play on day two of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/James Elsby)

With England pacer Jofra Archer missing the first England vs New Zealand Test, set to start from Thursday, after his stint with Indian premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals, former Former New Zealand cricketer and broadcaster Simon Doull lashed into the player, saying he has no interest in playing Test cricket.

“It’s ludicrous, absolutely ludicrous. How are you paying this guy up to a million pound a year and he’s not available for your first Test match? It’s absolutely ludicrous,” Doull said on Sky Sports.

The 56-year-old also named Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Matt Henry as players who should serve as examples for Archer on how to balance IPL and national duties.