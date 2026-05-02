Simon Doull dissects why captaincy has not worked for Hardik at MI after taking over from Rohit: ‘Tried to fight the king of the pride for the reigning job…did not work’

The disappointment among fans was visible when Rohit Sharma was replaced as captain by Hardik Pandya for the Mumbai Indians. Although the booing from the 2024 season to the 2026 season and social media backlash had calmed down, the performance from the side continues to be below par. They had a season to forget in 2024, in 2025, they reached the qualifier 2 and got undone by Shreyas Iyer’s mavericks, and in the ongoing season, they are lining up at the ninth spot, having won two games from eight.

Former New Zealand cricketer and broadcaster Simon Doull opined that the responsibility for the poor performances has to be taken right from the top of the food chain. He explained why Hardik’s captaincy has worked at the Gujarat Titans when he won in the 2022 season and has not worked at the Mumbai Indians.