Simon Doull on why Hardik Pandya and MI might part ways if he is not captain next season: ‘It might make him feel like, I have failed’

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull responded to a fan question recently where he was asked that if Mumbai Indians were to release one or some players from their team who they had retained ahead of IPL 2025 when the mega auctions come around again, he said that in case Hardik Pandya was not captain next season, he could be the one that MI release.

“My point will be, who’s your captain next year? If they are going to change something who is going to be the captain next season. If it’s not going to be Hardik Pandya, I think you release him. Only because I don’t know how he will go in an environment where he’s underperformed, his team has underperformed for 3 years. And his job goes,” Doull said in a video on Cricbuzz.