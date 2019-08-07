Unemployed, frustrated and out of opportunities: Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza lashes out at ICC

After the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) replaced both the men and women’s team of Zimbabwe from the T20 World Cup qualifiers, cricketer Sikandar Raza lashed out at cricket’s apex body and said that he was spellbound with the turn of events.

Raza, who has been one of the most vocal critics of the ICC, after it suspended Zimbabwe cricket on the ground of political intervention, took a dig at the ICC and asked them not to shy away from revealing more surprises.

Raza posted an emotional message on Twitter: “Just speechless at this decision by @ICC. So if @ICC have anymore surprises for us please don’t be shy, just get them ALL out now so that we can plan our unemployed lives a bit better. Regards An unemployed, frustrated and out of opportunities Cricketer.”

So if @ICC have anymore surprises for us please don’t be shy, just get them ALL out now so that we can plan our unemployed lives a bit better. Regards An unemployed ,frustrated and out of opportunities Cricketer pic.twitter.com/SHdMVbdecu — Sikandar Raza (@SRazaB24) August 6, 2019

Zimbabwe have been replaced by Namibia. Nigeria will be the fourteenth team in the men’s tournament set to take place in UAE in October. The other teams are Hong Kong, Ireland, Jersey, Kenya, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Singapore and two teams from the Americas Final.