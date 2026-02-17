‘No one else to blame’: Sikandar Raza’s speech that rallied Zimbabwe to reach ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza is not ready to bask in the glory of leading his team into the ICC T20 World Cup’s Super 8s just yet. After their match against Ireland was washed out in Pellekele, and Australia had lost to Sri Lanka last night at the same venue, Zimbabwe were assured of a spot in the Super 8s on Tuesday.

Speaking to ICC, Raza was asked about the path to the World Cup after Zimbabwe missed out on the previous edition. The 39-year-old said that self-reflection within the group was key to their success.

“I’ll take you back to when we played the sub-regional qualifiers B, and we played the likes of Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and all those teams. And I remember I stood up to my troops and I said, ‘We are in this position or in this mess, as you want to call it, because of us. There’s no-one else to blame. And only we can clear this mess and only we can get out of it’. So what are we gonna do about it? And we won the qualifiers B, regional sub-regional B, then the main qualifiers happened. We won that as well,” said Raza.