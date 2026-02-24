Sikandar Raza lifts Zimbabwe cricket out of the abyss, after crisscrossing world as T20 freelancer

In May last year, Sikanadar Raza knew the right way to lift himself after Zimbabwe’s innings defeat in a one-off Test against England in Nottingham. A week prior, he had flown from England to Rawalpindi to aid Lahore Qalandars, the franchise he plays for in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), to the knockouts and returned in time for the Test. This time, the 39-year-old all-rounder took advantage of the early loss to make it back in time for the final.

He found a car ride to Birmingham, hopped on multiple flights to and from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and landed in Lahore. He was on his way from the airport to the stadium when he was announced in the playing XI at the toss. Lahore ended up winning a tense final with Raza taking them home in the 200+ run-chase with two sixes and two fours at the death, one each in the final over to seal a sensational finish.

For most, Raza’s 24-hour globetrotting journey was symbolic of the idiosyncrasies of modern-day cricket. That he swapped formats and juggled allegiances on a whim, while getting his sleep in airports and flights, was proof of the mismanaged chaos of the bloated calendar. But for Raza, the lightning rod who has spearheaded Zimbabwe’s return to the big league at the ongoing T20 World Cup, the journey was symbolic of the life of a cricket tragic who had to forge his competitive spirit and fine-tune his skills while balancing multiple obligations.

Zimbabwe’s captain Sikandar Raza reacts after bowling a delivery during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Zimbabwe’s captain Sikandar Raza reacts after bowling a delivery during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

In Chennai on Thursday, Zimbabwe could seal a historic victory over India that could ensure the ouster of the hosts and overwhelming pre-tournament favourites. It would be a massive statement, not that they need to make any more. Their victory over Australia had turned plenty of heads before they beat Sri Lanka, on their turf to top the group, to prove that they are no one-hit wonders. It has already been an inspired campaign, one that has Raza’s fingerprints all over it: as leader, tactician, spokesman, as well as the No.1-ranked all-rounder in the world.

His multi-faceted skillset screams modern T20. A middle-order batter known to hit big sixes, he could initially bowl a few overs of off-spin. He developed himself into a bit of a mystery spinner with varying lengths and speeds while also concealing his finger-spin till the last minute. The evolution is thanks to an accumulation of more than a decade of experience.

In cricket-cynic parlance, Raza is what you would call a ‘T20 freelancer’: those players that rove around the world playing in different franchise leagues. He has plied his trade in leagues in as many as 12 countries including a year-long stint in the IPL with Punjab Kings in 2023.

Perhaps it is his background that explains his comfort with being everywhere all at once. Born in Sialkot to Punjabi-speaking parents, an education in IT took him to university in Glasgow and club cricket in the UK. He followed his parents to Zimbabwe; the multicultural upbringing may excuse the Sangakkara-esque British lilt in his accent. It was in Harare that a franchisee, Mashonaland Eagles, gave him his start, a few years prior to his first cap with the Chevrons, that’s what Zimbabwe are called.

And for him, international cricket is the big time. Hark back to Raza’s insistence to be with the national team even as Lahore went into the business end of the PSL and an idea about his priorities emerges. Listen to his impassioned takes about Zimbabwe’s return to the elite fold during the ongoing tournament and it becomes clear.

“Playing for your country is one thing but you have to do well to earn respect from the opposition teams,” Raza said on the ‘Beard before Wicket’ podcast, alongside fellow cricketer Adil Rashid, before the start of the World Cup.

Later, after qualification to the Super 8s against the odds, he said they were not happy to sit on their laurels: “One thing I can assure you from a Zimbabwe captain’s and team’s point of view is that we’ll give it our best shot.”

There is talk around this World Cup being the first to feature, and be dominated by, the T20 babies. These are the youngsters that have grown up on the shortest format. At 39, Raza is perhaps among the T20 graduates, not unlike Shimron Hetmyer or Rashid Khan. These are the wily veterans who craftily moulded themselves to suit this format’s needs. He’s lifting his team, and re-lifting a cricketing nation, by doing so.