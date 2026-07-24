‘Not up to standard’: Sikandar Raza slams Harare pitch after Zimbabwe’s 7-wicket loss to India

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza was highly critical of the Harare Sports Club pitch used for the first T20I against India, where the hosts were thrashed by seven wickets on Thursday.

Raza said the surface was “not up to the standard” and made batting difficult, particularly with the new ball, after Zimbabwe managed only 125 for seven after being invited to bat first by Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer.

“Again, not up to the standard, I think. In the morning, the moisture certainly played a part, but I didn’t think it was going to play a part for that long. I thought it remained tough with the new ball. Unfortunately, we didn’t hit many boundaries up front as well, so the ball stayed new, and because of that, I felt the movement off the deck made batting even tougher,” Raza said after the loss.