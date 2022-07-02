scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Side strain forces Australia’s Ashton Agar out of Sri Lanka tour

The spin bowler, who had been undergoing rehabilitation in an effort to be ready for the second test, has been replaced in the squad by Jon Holland.

July 2, 2022
Australia's Ashton Agar, second right, is congratulated by teammates after taking a wicket. (AP Photo)

Ashton Agar has been ruled out of Australia’s second test against Sri Lanka with a side strain, Cricket Australia announced on Saturday.

The spin bowler, who had been undergoing rehabilitation in an effort to be ready for the second test, has been replaced in the squad by Jon Holland.

Holland played the first of his four Test matches against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka in 2016 and joins the squad having recently featured for Australia A against Sri Lanka A.

The second test begins on July 8 after the Australians wrapped up the first test on Friday with a comprehensive 10 wicket win.

