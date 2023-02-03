scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
”Side pe ho ja, ye purana chawal hai, tu nahi jaanta isko’: What MS Dhoni told Virat Kohli on his altercation with Sohail Khan

While Kohli scored a century propelling India to 300, Sohail was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, picking a five-for in the first innings of the group clash at the Adelaide Oval.

ms dhoniFormer India captain MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli (File Photo/BCCI)

Former Pakistan pacer Sohail Khan had recently grabbed headlines after he revealed an exchange between him and Virat Kohli during the 2015 India-Pakistan group stage match.

“Virat came. He said to me ‘Aap cricket mein abhi aaye hain. And itni baatein karte ho (You’ve just arrived and you speak so much). I was a Test cricketer back then. I had played Test matches in 2006-07. Then in between I endured a troubled knee which forced me out of action. I said ‘Beta jab tu Under-19 khel raha tha na, tera baap Test cricketer tha‘ (Son, when you were playing Under-19 for India, your father [referring to himself] was a Test player). That’s how I said it. Then if you see carefully, Misbah intervened and he got angry at me. He asked me to keep quiet,” Sohail said on the Nadir Ali Podcast.

In the same conversation, Sohail further added, “Then if you see carefully, Misbah intervened and he got angry at me. He asked me to keep quiet. Then MS Dhoni also came and told Kohli ‘Side pe ho ja, ye purana chawal hai, tu nahi jaanta isko. (Back down. He has been around for a long time. You don’t know him). Kohli then went and stood in one corner.”

However, Sohail added that watching Kohli become the player that he is, their altercation during the World Cup almost eight years ago is behind him and that the former India skipper has earned his respect. “I respect him today because he is a great batter, amazing,” he added.

Sohail featured in 9 Tests, 13 ODIs and five T20Is for Pakistan picking up 51 international wickets and although he hasn’t officially announced his retirement, the 38-year-old last played a match for Pakistan nearly six years ago in September of 2017.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 17:53 IST
