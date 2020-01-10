Follow Us:
Siddhesh Veer replaces Divyansh Joshi in India U-19 World Cup squad

Divyansh Joshi dislocated his right shoulder after suffering a fall while India U19 were fielding. The All-India Junior Selection Committee has named Siddhesh Veer from Maharashtra as Divyansh's replacement.

India U19 completed a series win in South Africa on Thursday. (Twitter/BCCI)

India U-19 all-rounder Divyansh Joshi has been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup following an injury sustained in the first match of the bilateral one-day series against host South Africa.

Defending champions India, the most successful team at U-19 World Cup, are eyeing another title at the upcoming 13th edition of the limited-overs tournament, scheduled to be held in South Africa from 17 January to 9 February 2020.

India U-19 squad: Priyam Garg (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shashwat Rawat, Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil.

