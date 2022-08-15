scorecardresearch
Monday, August 15, 2022

Siddhesh Lad, the ‘crisis man’ of Mumbai cricket, likely to join Arjun Tendulkar and play for Goa

Written by Devendra Pandey | Mumbai |
August 15, 2022 9:31:48 pm
Lad played 61 first-class games, scoring 4058 runs at an average of 40. He slammed 1140 runs in 39 List A games, scoring 842 runs at 24. (File)

Mumbai middle-order batsman Siddhesh Lad, 30, has sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to allow him to play for a new state in the upcoming domestic season. If everything goes right, Lad says he will represent neighbouring state Goa. Lad will be the second player after Indian icon son Sachin, Arjun Tendulkar, to play for Goa.

Few days ago, Tendulkar Jr too had decided to move to Goa to get more opportunities.

“It was an honour to represent Mumbai for almost a decade . I feel it’s time for me to explore more opportunities coming my way. I would also like to thank MCA , all the support staff and players who have been a part of my journey with MCA,” Lad told The Indian Express. “A few teams have [shown interest] but I am in talks with Goa at the moment.”

Lad has been part of one Ranji Trophy and two Vijay Hazare Trophy winning squads for Mumbai. His place looked under doubt after the selectors decided to give chances to more youngsters waiting in the wings. He didn’t find a place in the red-ball Mumbai squad post the pandemic.

He was part of Mumbai team in Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali in 2021 but couldn’t convert his starts into big scores.

Lad explained it was a difficult decision to leave a state where he has played all his cricket. He is the son of Dinesh Lad, who has coached India players like Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur.

“Memories are endless but lifting the Ranji Trophy surely is the best memory. Yes, it will be difficult (to play for some other state) but I am ready to accept the challenge,” Lad says.

