Ranji Trophy: Siddhesh Lad finds the sweet spot, scoring five centuries for Mumbai this season – latest against Delhi

At 33, Siddhesh Lad has finally got a dream season he has been looking for since the time he made his Mumbai debut more than a decade ago. He went on to score his fifth hundred in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season and this time the landmark came as a Mumbai skipper against Delhi on day two at the MCA-BKC ground. His innings helped Mumbai take a lead of 45 as the home team went back with their collars high.

Once looked at as a crisis man Lad has been under the constant lens not because of his potential talent but due his coaching father, who has poduced India captains like Rohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur and many other domestic players. Lad knew that he had it in him to succeed but in the initial stages of his career, he batted lower down the order. His friends and team mates often advised him that if he wants to play for the Indian side in his life, he will have to eye a higher spot in the line up. Selectors prefer only those who bat in the top four and score aplenty. Somehow with Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav batting at the top, Lad never managed to be in top four for Mumbai.