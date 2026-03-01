‘There’s another ‘C’ word… Cupcakes’: South Africa coach Shukri Conrad on shedding ‘choker’ tag

South Africa’s perfect seven-match winning streak at the ICC T20 World Cup has elevated them to the status of tournament favourites, but coach Shukri Conrad has insisted that the added pressure will not be a deterrent.

Speaking after their five-wicket win over Zimbabwe in their final Super 8s game in New Delhi on Sunday, Conrad came out defiantly about his side shedding the longstanding ‘choker’ tag, also taking a jibe at the broadcasters in the process.

“There’s always pressure, it’s about what you do with that pressure and how you shift that pressure. As for the ‘C’ word (choker), there’s another one called ‘cupcakes’ that we have to throw in, don’t want to forget that,” Conrad told reporters at Arun Jaitley Stadium.