Shubman Gill’s keenness to take slip catches gave Rahul Dravid an important clue

In the last six ODIs, Shubman Gill has scored three centuries, including a double hundred but it was his slip catching that has caught Team India’s head coach Rahul Dravid’s attention

Coach Dravid, who played 509 matches for India and took a total of 406 catches while mostly standing in the slip cordon, said, “The way you have been coming to us to take more and more slip catches. To field the way you have fielded and the way you’ve taken those catches, it tells me that something is clicking and you are looking to get the best out of yourself and I think for me that’s been a remarkable change in your over the last six to eight months.”

In Test cricket, Rahul Dravid holds the record for the most number of catches (210) taken by a non-wicketkeeper.

While highlighting the growth of Shubman Gill the player and how he has evolved over the years, Dravid said, “I just think it’s your hunger and your maturity that I have seen and it’s noticeable in very small things. Obviously you always loved to bat from the time I have seen you from the time you were a kid. You always liked batting and scoring runs. Me as a coach, I always look to see the hunger in young kids and desire to improve and get better.”

Dravid was all praise for Gill as the two spoke after sealing the ODI series against the Kiwis. Speaking about his maturity as a cricketer and how he wants the young batter to utilise it, Dravid said, “You have always been an exceptional talent and you always have maturity above your age. I think anyone who has seen you will say that there’s always been that maturity, but what we are sensing now is hunger and long may that continue and understanding of your game as well because as you play more and more, you are figuring out your game, your shots and to construct these innings. I think for me that’s been a huge difference over the last six months.”