Shubman Gill becomes India’s highest individual scorer in T20Is with 126* against New Zealand

Shubman Gill became India’s highest individual scorer in T20Is when he scored an unbeaten 126 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in the 3rd T20I on Wednesday.

With his score, Gill surpassed Virat Kohli’s 122 which he scored against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup and Rohit Sharma’s 117 against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017.

The innings which was peppered with 12 fours and seven sixes helped steady India after the hosts had lost Ishan Kishan early.

After that, an in-form Gill struck two boundaries off Lockie Ferguson in the next over. Gill was at his ominous best, be it pick up hits, drives or pulls to continue his onslaught. He hit Blair Tickner for three fours in the fifth over as India reached 44 for 1.

Young Rahul Tripathi (44 off 22), who has immense potential but yet to fire in the series, then struck Ferguson for a boundary and a six in consecutive balls to keep up the tempo. Tripathi then pulled Santner over short-fine leg before coming down and lofting the left-arm spinner for a straight six.

Tripathi showed his attacking class and dispatched Ish Sodhi over extra cover for his third six of the innings but perished in the next ball in search of one too many, holing out at deep square leg to Ferguson.

Gill reached his maiden T20I fifty off 35 balls with a single off Santner.

While Gill held one end, Suryakumar Yadav (24 off 13) showed glimpses of his class but fell in the 13th over, brilliantly caught by Ferguson at mid-off as the batter mistimed his shot.

Gill brought up his century with a four over the mid-off fielder off the bowling of Ferguson in the first ball of the 18th over.

He broke free and clobbered Ferguson over mid-wicket for a huge six in the next ball.

It was mayhem as skipper Hardik Pandya (30 off 17) too went ballistic.

But it was Gill who stole the show as he continued with his attacking shots after the ton, finding the boundaries at will as New Zealand attack looked listless.