IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill will challenge KL Rahul for the opening slot in Indore Test, says Ravi Shastri

Indian former coach and Broadcaster Ravi Shastri said that he believes that Indian batter Shubman Gill who has been in red-hot form will challenge KL Rahul for the opening slot in the batting line-up for the third Test at the Holkar stadium in Indore starting Wednesday.

Speaking to ICC Review Podcast Shastri said, “If the vice-captain doesn’t perform, someone can take his place; at least the tag is not there. I’m being blunt and brutal, I never like vice-captain in home conditions. Overseas, it’s different. Here, you want prime form, you want someone like Shubman Gill, who’s red hot. He will challenge. He has to bang that door down and get into the side. Now, he’s not the vice-captain, it has to be team management’s decision.”

KL Rahul is averaging 12.67 from three innings in the ongoing series against Australia. The right-hander has not gone past the 30-run mark in the last five Test innings.

Having said that Shastri also said that it is team management who knows Rahul’s mental state as he said “The team management will decide (the vice-captain). They know his (Rahul’s) form, they know his mental state. They know how they should be watching someone like Shubman Gill.

Shubman Gill has been in scintillating form in recent times scoring a double hundred against New Zealand in an ODI earlier in the year and registering his first T20I ton against the same opposition later in the series. Gill also scored his maiden Test match hundred in Dhaka in December on a turner against a quality Bangladesh spinner.

The 60-year-old said he does not believe in vice-captains for the home Tests. “I, for one, always had the belief (to) never appoint a vice-captain for India. I would rather go with my best XI, and if the captain has to leave the field, you’d zero in on a player that can take over at the time, simply because you don’t need to create complications,” Shastri said.

Shastri further spoke about Rahul’s talent saying, “They will have to see the form, his state of mind. He’s a tremendous player, but talent is only so much. You have to convert that into results and be consistent. There’s so much talent in India who is knocking on the door. It’s not just KL Rahul, there are many in the middle-order and bowling lineup as well,”