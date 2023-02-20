‘Shubman Gill will be picked for the next match over KL Rahul’: Harbhajan Singh

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh jumped into the Shubman Gill or KL Rahul debate again after the latter was removed from team India’s vice-captaincy on Sunday.

“Yes because he is longer the vice-captain now. The team was just announced now and I feel the reason why he hasn’t been named the vice-captain is because Shubman Gill will be picked for the next match over KL Rahul,” Harbhajan told India Today.

“Gill has been in terrific form of late, in ODIs and T20Is. He became the super hero and I feel he will definitely get the chance. Also for Rahul, his dismissal today clearly shows that he is going through a rough time. He has a lot of quality and his a big player but his numbers could have been a lot better,” he said.

Rahul on Sunday kept his place in the Test team for the remaining two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the selectors announced an unchanged squad following the six-wicket win over Australia in Delhi. With Shubman Gill warming the bench, Rahul’s scores so far in the series read 20, 17 and 1. The opener also endured a lean run in Bangladesh last year when he led the side in the two-Test series.

“I consider him as one of the top batters in world cricket, let alone the Indian team. I think it will be good for KL Rahul to take come time off and play some domestic cricket, try and score runs and get his confidence back up. Then bring him back, he is a quality player, there’s no doubt about it,” Harbhajan further added.

As far as the out-of-form Rahul is concerned, head coach Rahul Dravid said that the team management would like to give him a longer run. Following the win at Kotla on Sunday, skipper Rohit also backed the under-fire Rahul.

“Of late, there has been lot of talk on his batting. But for us as team management, we always look at the potential of any individual, not just KL. I have been asked in the past about lot of players. If a guy has potential, guys will get that extended run,” Rohit said.