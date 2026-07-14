India skipper Shubman Gill walks off field, retires hurt vs England in 1st ODI

Shubman Gill (C) of India walks back during the 1st ODI match between England and India at the Edgbaston, Birmingham, England on July 14, 2026. (CREIMAS)

India captain Shubman Gill walked off injured during India’s run chase against England on Monday after scoring 80 runs. Gill was looking in good touch and had brought up a 100-run partnership with his T20I counterpart Shreyas Iyer before he walked away looking in visible discomfort.

Gill, who had opened with Rohit Sharma saw his opening partner depart after 11 runs while Virat Kohli also couldn’t give his skipper much company, getting dismissed for 5. After the early blows, Gill and Iyer managed to steady the Indian innings. Gill was replaced by Washington Sundar who held fort as India lost 2 more quick wickets as Iyer and then KL Rahul departed in the space of one over.