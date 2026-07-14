India skipper Shubman Gill walks off field, retires hurt vs England in 1st ODI

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India captain Shubman Gill walked off injured during India’s run chase against England on Monday after scoring 80 runs. Gill was looking in good touch and had brought up a 100-run partnership with his T20I counterpart Shreyas Iyer before he walked away looking in visible discomfort.
Gill, who had opened with Rohit Sharma saw his opening partner depart after 11 runs while Virat Kohli also couldn’t give his skipper much company, getting dismissed for 5. After the early blows, Gill and Iyer managed to steady the Indian innings. Gill was replaced by Washington Sundar who held fort as India lost 2 more quick wickets as Iyer and then KL Rahul departed in the space of one over.
India would hope that Gill’s injury is a minor one or cramps because the last time he walked out of the field had left India without their skipper for the Test series vs South Africa last year.
Captain Shubman Gill is retired hurt on 80 runs.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/zK4oCKZ3Gu
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2026
In that match, Gill had come in to bat and swept a ball for a four and while returning to his normal stance felt discomfort in his neck and had to retire hurt. The skipper ultimately did not take any further part in that Test and was also ruled out of the 2nd Test in Guwahati as well as the ODI series. He returned to the team for the T20I series vs the Proteas.
Earlier, former skipper Joe Root and Liam Dawson struck fifties as England overcame early jitters to post 258 all out against India in the first ODI, on Tuesday.
Dawson (68) and Root (76 not out) added 121 runs for the seventh wicket as England recovered well from a disastrous 107 for six. It was Dawson’s maiden ODI fifty.
Opener Ben Duckett made a quick 43 to give England a bright start before Indian bowlers inflicted regular blows.
For India, spinner Axar Patel took four wickets, while pacers Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar took couple of wickets each.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.