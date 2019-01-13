Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar to replace KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya for Australia, New Zealand series

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has decided to send all-rounder Vijay Shankar and batsman Shubman Gill as replacements for suspended cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya.

Vijay Shankar will join the team before the start of the 2nd ODI in Adelaide. He will be a part of the squad for the ODI series in Australia and the tour to New Zealand. Shubman Gill has been picked for the ODI & T20I series in New Zealand.

Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul have been suspended pending an inquiry into their sexist comments on a TV show, ruling them out of the three-match ODI series against Australia.

They will return home on the first available flight from Australia as the BCCI suspended them Friday for their outrage-evoking comments on women, hours after the duo’s on-field leader Virat Kohli expressed his disapproval.

This is the first time Gill has been included in India’s limited-overs’ squad. He had an impressive first-class season, wherein he has racked up more than 1000 runs in 9 matches. The 27-year-old Vijay Shankar is a middle-order batsman from Tamil Nadu who can also bowl medium pace. He has played in five T20Is.