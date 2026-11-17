A faint smile flickered across Shubman Gill’s face. He shook his gaze away; his eyes wandered for a focal point. He was trying to remember his previous trip to New Zealand. He steadied his eyes, firmed up his voice, stiffened his face, and recounted in the press conference before India’s first Test against New Zealand, starting in Wellington on Thursday: “What I remember from that series is, they challenged us in a lot of different areas, and we also challenged them, but we didn’t challenge them in different aspects.”

The answer was almost business-like. As are most of his answers: matter-of-fact, even cold, his emotions carefully weighed and distilled to the point. He is a man and captain of his own, not seduced by the grand pitch of moulding a team in his image, or setting ideals for his troops to preach, not weighed down by its burdens either. The best way to lead, he knows, is to lead by example. Bat well and help put mammoth runs on the board. It would allow his colleagues to bat freely, and his bowlers will have runs behind them when they come out to field.

Captain’s Challenge

But few stages test the dual-functions of a captain-lead batsman as New Zealand does. The variables on the field could be capricious. The photograph, circulating on social media, of the Basin Reserve strip is sinisterly green and looks indistinguishable from the outfield. Pack in the seamers, it would whisper. But it is not as simple as jotting a few names on the paper. He needs to figure out his most penetrative new-ball pair, the hit-the-deck enforcer, a volunteer to bowl against the wind, and not to forget the spinner, if the surface turns dry towards the contest’s end.

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India captain Shubman Gill completed his century during the second day of the New Delhi Test cricket match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA) India captain Shubman Gill completed his century during the second day of the New Delhi Test cricket match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

He is not the lone decision-maker, but he is the most important one. He has two vastly experienced and high-class seamers in Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. But there are those of mid-level experience like Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna, and callow ones like Auqib Nabi, Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar. He needs to manage them—their workload, field setting, and sometimes their aggression and temper.

Certainly, he knows and he spoke about the manifold idiosyncrasies. The wind for instance. “It won’t be easy to bowl against the wind if the wind is strong. The fast bowler’s role is almost cut into half, especially someone who is bowling against the wind, so there are a lot of factors that we are going to take into consideration.” The wind off-puts the bowlers in the delivery stride, fielders trying to catch the swirling balls and impacts the batsmen’s back-lift. Steve Waugh once likened it to someone pulling him from behind.

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Gill would be equally conscious of delineating the captain from the batsman when he strides into bat. He shone in the added responsibility in England, but New Zealand would be more unforgiving than the largely sunny English climes where he stacked a record heap of runs. The demons are varied and storied, yet devilish nonetheless. For most of the day, the ball would swing and seam. Sometimes, malevolently; sometimes less so. But Black Caps seamers manage deviations throughout the day, cajoling just the precise amount of movement to snare the edge and trim the bails.

Kiwi Test

The departures of Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner haven’t diminished them; the trio of Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy poses peculiar difficulties. Henry moves the ball both ways at pace—upright seam for shaping away from the right-hander and wobble-seam for his nip-backers. Jamieson, India’s chief tormentor in the previous series, releases the ball from the heavens and makes batsmen walk through hell. Tall bowlers instinctively bowl shorter, but he is utmost comfortable hitting the good length. Virat Kohli would know, his descent to the valleys from the heights in Test cricket began with Jamieson’s evil lengths. Duffy is the line-length metronome, and Blair Tickner the workhorse that hits the ribs and jaws, Wagner-like.

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India’s player of the series India’s captain Shubman Gill on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) India’s player of the series India’s captain Shubman Gill on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Every trip away from the subcontinent brings its own unique challenges. But nowhere has India struggled, even accounting for South Africa, as they had in New Zealand in recent times. Gill could recount the horrors of the 2019-20 tour where the highest score by an Indian batsman was Mayank Agarwal’s 58, one of the four half-centuries India managed in the two-Test series. The last hundred by an Indian batsman was Kohli’s 105 not out on the same ground in 2014. A century would be the perfect way to start Gill’s most gruelling tour as captain and batsman. Trips to New Zealand haven’t historically broken visiting captains, but they can certainly make them.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Live on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV, 3:30 a.m. (Thursday).

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Mayank Agarwal’s 58 was the highest score in the previous Test series between the two nations in NZ