Monday, February 03, 2020
Shubman Gill to replace Rohit Sharma for New Zealand Tests

Updated: February 3, 2020 7:40:19 pm
Shubman Gill in action. (Express file photo)

Shubman Gill will replace injured Rohit Sharma for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. This was confirmed by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Monday evening.

Gill has been in scintillating form of late. He scored an unbeaten 204 for the India A team in the drawn four-day game against New Zealand A in Christchurch on Friday.

Gill’s 279-ball effort comprised 22 boundaries and four sixes.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand on Monday after sustaining a calf injury in the first innings of the fifth and final T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

(More to follow)

