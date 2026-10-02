Calm along with the storm: how Shubman Gill makes batting belligerence beautiful

No batter has ever scored more ODI runs at a higher average; and he combines it with a strike rate of 103.45

Written by: Lalith Kalidas
5 min readUpdated: Oct 2, 2026 07:58 PM IST
GillIndian skipper Shubman Gill after scoring 200. (Faheem Hussain / CREIMAS for BCCI)
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Just 69 matches into his career, Shubman Gill has already compressed a lifetime of ODI batting into a timeline that now carries his hallmark.

Before the start of the West Indies series, Gill’s batting average (60.33) had already conquered the world. Over the next 241 balls and 369 minutes spent in the middle, it has leapt to 65.12. No batter has ever scored more runs at a higher average in the format. Virat Kohli and the great Aussie finisher, Michael Bevan are the only other men to have clocked a 60-plus average at a later stage in their careers.

Another intriguing feature heightens Gill’s efficiency. The kind that makes smashing a double century look like a meditative stroll by the Brahmaputra in Guwahati.

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Going along with the high returns is a strike rate of 103.45. Only 24 batters have ever aggregated at least 1,000 ODI runs with a 100-plus strike rate. A silken-smooth operator at all times, Gill is an outlier in a terrifying list of marauders, featuring the likes of Shahid Afridi, Virender Sehwag, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers.

Gill’s methods are conspicuously different. His diet includes a greater manipulation of the field along the carpet, not over it. Yet, a maximum is never out of reach. His power-hitting range is limited, which keeps him out of India’s current T20I plans. However, Gill can now summon a six on a whim, almost as effortlessly, with an extended drive over long-off, a languid flick over square-leg, or a pick-up jab over mid-wicket.

Player Runs BF Run Rate 4s 6s Bnd% Dot% Opposition Ground Date⬆
SR Tendulkar 200* 147 8.16 25 3 19.04 34 South Africa Gwalior 24 Feb 2010
V Sehwag 219 149 8.81 25 7 21.47 30.2 West Indies Indore 8 Dec 2011
RG Sharma 209 158 7.93 12 16 17.72 46.8 Australia Bengaluru 2 Nov 2013
RG Sharma 264 173 9.15 33 9 24.27 33.5 Sri Lanka Kolkata 13 Nov 2014
CH Gayle 215 147 8.77 10 16 17.68 40.1 Zimbabwe Canberra 24 Feb 2015
MJ Guptill 237* 163 8.72 24 11 21.47 39.8 West Indies Wellington 21 Mar 2015
RG Sharma 208* 153 8.15 13 12 16.33 34.6 Sri Lanka Mohali 13 Dec 2017
Fakhar Zaman 210* 156 8.07 24 5 18.58 38.4 Zimbabwe Bulawayo 20 Jul 2018
IP Kishan 210 131 9.61 24 10 25.95 37.4 Bangladesh Chattogram 10 Dec 2022
S Gill 208 149 8.37 19 9 18.79 35.5 New Zealand Hyderabad 18 Jan 2023
GJ Maxwell 201* 128 9.42 21 10 24.21 38.2 Afghanistan Mumbai 7 Nov 2023
Pathum Nissanka 210* 139 9.06 20 8 20.14 30.9 Afghanistan Pallekele 9 Feb 2024
S Gill 223* 133 10.06 26 8 25.56 25.5 West Indies Guwahati 30 Sep 2026

Example of prowess

The convergence of these strengths nudged perfection at the ACA Stadium on Wednesday, when a 400-run cushion, overhauled just once before in history, couldn’t save the West Indies as a paata flatbed, quick outfield and short boundary dimensions played into the batters’ hands.

It takes a flawless day to get an ODI double ton. That day never dawned on the men’s game for the first 39 years and 2,961 games. Sachin Tendulkar led the way in 2010 with his 200* against South Africa in Gwalior. The next five years beckoned as many double tons, with Rohit Sharma alone achieving the feat twice, including the world record 264.

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Since 2017, the pantheon has doubled to 10 occupants with 12 double hundreds. Every knock maximised a generous field, packed with a steady supply of boundaries, towering sixes, or both. Tendulkar only pumped three maximums against the Proteas, yet half of his innings was compiled in 25 fours across the turf. The delectable leg glance alone yielded 71 runs that February afternoon, bringing nine fours.

A year after his 209 against Australia in Bengaluru, where he struck 12 fours and 16 sixes, Rohit batted all 50 overs against Sri Lanka in Kolkata in his first match returning from a two-month injury layoff. The variance was in the boundary quotient this time: 33 fours and nine sixes.

Maxwell’s freak 201* in 2023, batting at five down and steering a 292-run chase from 91 for seven against Afghanistan in Mumbai, was a freak effort by a sapped, one-legged batter.

The method was scarcely believable, but also increasingly unrepeatable.

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This is where Gill enters with the most minimalist approach to constructing an innings of such magnitude. A two-time ODI double centurion already, Gill’s innings-building ingredients have shifted negligibly since his 208 against New Zealand three years ago. However, the challenge of batting second two nights ago and exuding the same poise warrants a special place in the 200-club.

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Not only did Gill record the fastest double century, off 117 deliveries, in a record 406-run chase, but he also tempered the flow of the innings with the highest control (over 90 percent) of all five centurions in the game. Controlled aerial shots (deliveries middled) yielded 100 of his 223 runs in 25 balls; the next-best was John Campbell’s 66.

Gill consumed 33 dot balls in all, the lowest dot percentage for any double hundred. With 26 fours and eight sixes, he is the only batter to crack a 200-plus score with a run rate (runs per six balls) exceeding 10.

TV times: India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, from New Chandigarh, 2 pm on Star Sports Network and Jio Hotstar

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Lalith Kalidas
Lalith Kalidas
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Lalith Kalidas is a Deputy Copy Editor with the sports team at The Indian Express (digital), where he specializes in cricket coverage. Based on his profile and recent work, here are the key details about him: Professional Background Role: He works with the online sports desk, focusing primarily on the happenings in the cricket world, with a specific interest in India's domestic cricket circuit. Expertise: He is known for data-driven stories and statistical analysis. He writes a weekly stats-based column titled 'Stats Corner'. Experience: He has over six years of experience in sports journalism. Before joining The Indian Express in February 2024, he worked for Sportstar (part of The Hindu group). Education: He holds a Bachelor of Journalism degree from Madras Christian College. Sports Background: He is a former cricketer who played state-level tournaments in Kerala, which often informs his technical analysis of the game. Notable Recent Work & Beats Investigative Journalism: He recently authored a major investigative series for The Indian Express regarding the Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP), exploring issues like "short-cuts" to the big leagues, dodgy records, and how a private firm took over the association. Major Events: He has covered multiple events, including 2023 ODI World Cup held in India and the T20 World Cup 2026 among others. IPL Analysis: He provides in-depth coverage of the IPL auctions and the rise of uncapped players. You can follow his latest articles and updates on his Indian Express profile page or via his social media links (X/Twitter and LinkedIn) listed there. ... Read More

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