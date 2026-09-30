Shubman Gill slams his highest ODI score, India pull off record chase vs West Indies

India’s captain Shubman Gill celebrates his double century during the second One Day International (ODI) cricket match between India and West Indies, in Guwahati, Assam, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. (PTI Photo)

India Shubman Gill scored his highest-ever individual score in ODIs when he slammed 223 runs in a mammoth run chase against the West Indies and guided India to a 8-wicket win in Guwahati. Gill broke multiple records in the match, becoming the only the second player in ODIs to score multiple double hundreds after his former skipper Rohit Sharma. He brought up his double ton in 117 balls, the fastest ever to do it.

Gill’s 223 runs was also the highest by any captain in the ODIs. It was also India’s highest-ever run chase in ODIs and they sealed the series 2-0 with a match in hand.