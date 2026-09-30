Shubman Gill slams his highest ODI score, India pull off record chase vs West Indies

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India Shubman Gill scored his highest-ever individual score in ODIs when he slammed 223 runs in a mammoth run chase against the West Indies and guided India to a 8-wicket win in Guwahati. Gill broke multiple records in the match, becoming the only the second player in ODIs to score multiple double hundreds after his former skipper Rohit Sharma. He brought up his double ton in 117 balls, the fastest ever to do it.
Gill’s 223 runs was also the highest by any captain in the ODIs. It was also India’s highest-ever run chase in ODIs and they sealed the series 2-0 with a match in hand.
Chasing 405, Gill and Rohit Sharma began like a house on fire with the India skipper starting a bit slow compared to the Hitman before changing gears and scoring his 11th ODI ton. Rohit would follow suit with a century of his own, his 35th in ODIs as India never let the run chase go out of their control.
Rohit ultimately fell for 101 and Virat Kohli took his place but the chase master could not work his magic on Wednesday as his attempted ramp shot was caught by the fielder, cutting short his innings at just 29 runs. But with Ruturaj Gaikwad in tow, Gill calmly got India over the line.
Earlier, John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo smacked centuries as West Indies posted a massive 405 for seven in the second ODI against India.
The Caribbean batters made the most of a flat deck here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium to record their highest-ever ODI total.
Campbell struck five sixes and nine fours to make 101 off 68 balls to lead the way, while skipper Hope smacked 104 off 94 balls with eight fours and three sixes. Later, Jangoo scored 114 off 77 balls with 13 fours and three sixes.
For India, Kuldeep Yadav was the pick among the bowlers with 2 for 65.
More to follow
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