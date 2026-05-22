‘Sometimes your emotions do come out’: Shubman Gill on his ‘shush’ celebration

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Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill was overwhelmed with emotions after taking a catch of Shivam Dube during the match against the Chennai Super Kings at Ahmedabad on Thursday. After grabbing on to the catch, Gill celebrated with a shushing gesture which looked like it was directed at the CSK supporters in the Narendra Modi Stadium stands.
“No, nothing. When you’re playing such a high-emotion game, sometimes your emotions do come out. So, it was one of those moments for me,” Gill downplayed the situation when asked after the match in the presentation ceremony.
Gill also talked about the Gujarat bowlers as well as his batting where he scored 64 runs. “Our bowlers hit lengths consistently. Yes, the odd ball will go over the rope but it’s about backing your lengths. I am happy with my batting, every time you are out, you think you could have done better.”
On the day, CSK officially bowed out of the tournament with their eighth loss — 89 run defeat against Gujarat Titans. “When you are chasing 230, it’s not easy against that (GT) bowling attack. The wicket was spongy to start, they started well. Our bowling wasn’t good in the powerplay. It was hard to stop their openers. We had our chances to restrict them under 200, failed to do it,” CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad didn’t beat around the bush.
ONE OF FINEST CATCHES EVER IN IPL
CAPTAIN SHUBMAN GILL🥶🔥 pic.twitter.com/2Y0i1nSoYV
— j (@pyarijini) May 21, 2026
Gaikwad believes that it was a catch up game for them once they had lost three successive games in a row. “Tough season, after a hat-trick of losses. We found momentum, we found the right spots but were hit by injuries. Ramakrishna Ghosh and Jamie Overton going out unsettled us, we were always a batter or bowler short in the last three games.” Gaikwad also explained that this season was a perfect case of transition happening in the CSK ranks.
“More than 8 players have played less than 20 games, we have found out what areas we’re lacking. We still got six away wins, proud of the unit.
“We have moved on from Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, the experience we had. Karthik Sharma, Urvil Patel and Dewald Brevis are there. Karthik has potential, he has areas to improve. Urvil’s playing a full season for the first time, that comes with expectations,” Gaikwad reasoned.
(With agency inputs)
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