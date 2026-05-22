‘Sometimes your emotions do come out’: Shubman Gill on his ‘shush’ celebration

Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Shivam Dube of Chennai Super Kings during Match 66 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India, on May 21, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill was overwhelmed with emotions after taking a catch of Shivam Dube during the match against the Chennai Super Kings at Ahmedabad on Thursday. After grabbing on to the catch, Gill celebrated with a shushing gesture which looked like it was directed at the CSK supporters in the Narendra Modi Stadium stands.

“No, nothing. When you’re playing such a high-emotion game, sometimes your emotions do come out. So, it was one of those moments for me,” Gill downplayed the situation when asked after the match in the presentation ceremony.

Gill also talked about the Gujarat bowlers as well as his batting where he scored 64 runs. “Our bowlers hit lengths consistently. Yes, the odd ball will go over the rope but it’s about backing your lengths. I am happy with my batting, every time you are out, you think you could have done better.”