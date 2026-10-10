‘250? Cool’: Hope takes dig at Gill after powering West Indies’ victory in 2nd T20I vs India

Hope has been in scintillating form throughout this tour and seemed to remember what India's ODI captain Shubman Gill said after the latter scored an unbeaten double century to help India chase down a target of 406 in the second ODI. (Gill/Hope Instagram)

West Indies stunned the mighty India at home by chasing down a mammoth target of 250 with as many as nine balls to spare. At the centre of the storm kicked up by the visitors was their captain Shai Hope, who finished unbeaten on 102 off just 45 balls. Hope has been in scintillating form throughout this tour and seemed to remember what India’s ODI captain Shubman Gill said after the latter scored an unbeaten double century to help India chase down a target of 406 in the second ODI.

“250? Cool.” said Hope in an Instagram post after the match, which was almost exactly the same as what Gill had posted after he led India to victory in the second ODI.