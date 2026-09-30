Gill cracks 200, becomes only 2nd batter with multiple ODI double centuries

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India skipper Shubman Gill went on a rampage as he tore apart the West Indies bowlers in Guwahati, bringing up his 200 runs in just 117 deliveries in Guwahati on Wednesday. This was his second ODI double century and he became only the second-ever player after Rohit Sharma to have multiple 200-run scores in the 50-over format. The knock vs West Indies was also the fastest ODI 200 in history.
Gill had last scored an ODI 200 against New Zealand in 2023 in Hyderabad and he repeated the feat in Guwahati in an innings studded with 24 fours and 7 sixes. Earlier in the match, Gill cracked his 11th ODI century and his second on the bounce in Guwahati.
Gill’s century came in 62 balls, having hit five sixes and 10 fours. His knock came in a chase of 406 for India and as part of a mammoth opening stand with Rohit Sharma, which was on 192 at the time that he reached three figures.
This was Gill’s third consecutive century in ODIs played in India. He is only behind Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers for most consecutive centuries scored in ODIs played in India, with both players having scored four on the trot. His 62-ball century is also the fastest in the format by an Indian captain, breaking the record set by Rohit in October 2023.
Gill had played a central role in India’s victory in the first ODI in which he had smashed 110 in 108 balls. While he set up a mammoth partnership with Rohit on Wednesday, it was with the other former Indian captain in the dressing room that Gill set a big partnership with in the first ODI – Virat Kohli. Kohli ended up outshining him in the match, finishing unbeaten on 139 in 88 balls.
Earlier, John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo smacked centuries as West Indies posted a massive 405 for seven in the second ODI against India. The Caribbean batters made the most of a flat deck here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium to record their highest-ever ODI total.
Campbell struck five sixes and nine fours to make 101 off 68 balls to lead the way, while skipper Hope smacked 104 off 94 balls with eight fours and three sixes. Later, Jangoo scored 114 off 77 balls with 13 fours and three sixes. For India, Kuldeep Yadav was the pick among the bowlers with 2 for 65.
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