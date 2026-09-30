Gill cracks 200, becomes only 2nd batter with multiple ODI double centuries

India skipper Shubman Gill went on a rampage as he tore apart the West Indies bowlers in Guwahati, bringing up his 200 runs in just 117 deliveries in Guwahati on Wednesday. This was his second ODI double century and he became only the second-ever player after Rohit Sharma to have multiple 200-run scores in the 50-over format. The knock vs West Indies was also the fastest ODI 200 in history.

Gill had last scored an ODI 200 against New Zealand in 2023 in Hyderabad and he repeated the feat in Guwahati in an innings studded with 24 fours and 7 sixes. Earlier in the match, Gill cracked his 11th ODI century and his second on the bounce in Guwahati.