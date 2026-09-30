Shubman Gill scores 2nd consecutive ODI century in mammoth chase for India

Shubman Gill on Wednesday cracked his 11th ODI century and his second on the bounce during India’s second ODI against the West Indies in Guwahati. Gill’s century came in 62 balls, having hit five sixes and 10 fours. His knock came in a chase of 406 for India and as part of a mammoth opening stand with Rohit Sharma, which was on 192 at the time that he reached three figures.

Gill had been slightly slower than Rohit for the first half of his innings, although that was more because the latter ended up facing more deliveries than the Indian captain. Rohit reached his half-century in 32 balls in the 10th over and although Gill got there in the 15th over, he took only 38 balls to do it.