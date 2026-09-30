Shubman Gill scores 2nd consecutive ODI century in mammoth chase for India

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Shubman Gill on Wednesday cracked his 11th ODI century and his second on the bounce during India’s second ODI against the West Indies in Guwahati. Gill’s century came in 62 balls, having hit five sixes and 10 fours. His knock came in a chase of 406 for India and as part of a mammoth opening stand with Rohit Sharma, which was on 192 at the time that he reached three figures.
Gill had been slightly slower than Rohit for the first half of his innings, although that was more because the latter ended up facing more deliveries than the Indian captain. Rohit reached his half-century in 32 balls in the 10th over and although Gill got there in the 15th over, he took only 38 balls to do it.
Eventually, both batters were going neck-and-neck until they were in the 80s, at which point Gill pulled away. He went past 100 with a clip off his pads past square leg for four. Gill got another boundary first ball of the next over which took the opening stand with Rohit past 200.
This is Gill’s third consecutive century in ODIs played in India. He is only behind Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers for most consecutive centuries scored in ODIs played in India, with both players having scored four on the trot. His 62-ball century is also the fastest in the format by an Indian captain, breaking the record set by Rohit in October 2023.
More to come…
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