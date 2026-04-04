Shubman Gill ruled out of GT’s IPL 2026 clash against RR, Rashid Khan to lead in Ahmedabad

Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans during Match 4 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans at New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, India, on March 31, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Shubman Gill was ruled out of Gujarat Titans’ (GT) IPL 2026 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Stand-in captain Rashid Khan said that the 26-year-old was unavailable due to muscle spasms and hoped that he would return to action soon.

“We wanted to bowl first. Gill has a muscle spasm, hopefully he will be back soon,” Rashid said at the toss.

Jharkhand wicket-keeper batter Kumar Kushagra was handed a debut in Gill’s place.

“KK (Kumar Kushagra) is playing his first game and look forward to see him play. We played good cricket in the last game as well. Was a good game. We need to bring out 100% here,” Rashid added at the toss.