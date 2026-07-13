Gill on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli: ‘They remain very integral part of our team’

India ODI skipper Shubman Gill on Monday said that veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain an integrated part of the team. After India’s 4-0 demolition in the T20I series vs England last week, the focus will now shift to the ODIs, the only format Kohli and Rohit play in national colours after retiring from Tests and T20Is.

“I think Virat Bhai and Rohit Bhai, they have been the backbone of the Indian batting lineup for the past decade and they remain a very integral part of our team,” Gill said during the pre-match press conference.

“The experience and the skill that they bring to the team is obviously very valuable. We have seen what they have done over the past decade in different conditions, repetitively, consistently, in a number of matches, different tournaments, different occasions,” he added.