IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Boundaries galore as Shubman Gill-Rohit Sharma score centuries, add 200 runs for the first wicket

India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill blasted a 212-run partnership off just 26.1 overs to get India off to a flying start in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand on Tuesday.

Having been put in to bat first after the Black Caps won the toss, the duo scored a century each, utilising the short boundaries and batting friendly surface at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

India captain Rohit Sharma ended his 52 innings century drought as he reached a first triple figure score for India since becoming the all-format captain. Rohit got to his 100 off 83 deliveries, an innings packed with nine fours and six maximums. It was a 30th ODI hundred for the 35-year-old, joint third highest alongside former Australia captain Ricky Ponting.

The last time Rohit had scored a hundred in the ODIs was back in January 2020, against Australia in India.

Gill on the other hand, kept his fine run of form going having already scored a century, a double hundred and another fifty off his five ODI innings this year. The 23-year-old notched up another century, crossing the milestone off just 72 balls. An innings laced with 13 fours and five sixes.

Together the duo added 212 runs before the Indian skipper was cleaned up by Michael Bracewell while trying to go for another whack.

Soon after, Gill was also dismissed, caught by Devon Conway as Blair Tickner got his first wicket of the game.

The first wicket stand was also the highest opening partnership against New Zealand in the ODIs, the previous record being held by Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag (201*, Hamilton 2009).